RAK Ruler values efforts of fishermen’s associations to strengthen

He also noted the importance of preserving fishing resources and the marine environment, which is part of the nation’s food security.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah's remarks came while receiving Ali Nasser Khalifa Balhebala Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Dubai Fishermen Cooperative Association, and several members of the association’s Board of Directors, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud listened to discussions on many topics related to fishing, the means of developing services offered to fishermen, and the national laws that govern the fishing profession, in cooperation and coordination with various federal authorities in every emirate.

Sheikh Saud valued the efforts of the country’s fishermen’s associations and their cooperation to elevate and preserve their ancient profession and promote their role.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality, and Khalifa Al Muhairi, Chairman of Ras al-Khaimah Fishermen Cooperative Society.