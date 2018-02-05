The Executive Regulations include 14 chapters in which 135 articles detail how to deal with organisational structure, evaluation and description of jobs, allowances, grades, salaries, transport, assignment, secondments, performance, remuneration, promotions, training, development, official and training tasks, leave types, job violations, grievances, institutional culture, termination of service and signing of contracts.
VP issues Decree on Executive Regulations of Human Resources Law
- Monday 05, February 2018 in 6:30 PM