ERC sends relief assistance convoys to Bedouin nomads in Yemen

The relief assistance, which included basic food supplies, household materials and shelter equipment, is part of the ERC’s efforts under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to launch relief, health, education and infrastructure projects in the liberated governorates of Yemen, including Shabwa, where the ERC is currently working on a series of development and services projects, to improve the living conditions of residents.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, said that the campaign aims to improve the living conditions of local people, by providing humanitarian, relief and development assistance, adding that this assistance is part of the UAE’s philanthropic and humanitarian efforts and its desire to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

He went on to say that the UAE’s assistance is a response to the suffering of the people of Uzlat Ba Qutayba, to fill the food gap for its long-term migrant residents and provide them with shelter in camps to secure their safe accommodation, as well as to help local families to overcome their difficult humanitarian and economic conditions.