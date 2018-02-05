VP sets digital certification, electronic connectivity fees at Identity and Citizenship Authority

The Decree sets a fee of AED5 per transaction for each of the services for less than 500,000 transactions, AED4 for transactions ranging between 500,000 to one million, AED3 for transactions between 1 million and 1.5 million, and AED2 per transaction for those that exceed 1.5 million. Federal and local government agencies are exempted from paying the above fees.

In Article No. 03, the Decree stipulates that a subscription fee of AED25,000 is set for access to the Electronic Connectivity Project and Digital Certification Portal, and that the Ministry of Finance shall determine the means in which the fees are to be collected.

The Decree shall take effect 30 days after its issuance in the Official Gazette.