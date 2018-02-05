Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree amending notary fees

According to the Decree, signs detailing the fees for services provided by notary offices should be displayed, in both Arabic and English, with any amendments to fees made by the UAE Cabinet to be updated accordingly.

According to Article No. 6 of the Decree, the Ministry of Finance shall determine the means in which fees due for notary services rendered are to be collected. The Minister of Justice shall issue the necessary protocols to implement the Decree which will come into force 30 days following its publication in the Official Gazette.