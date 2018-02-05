UAE President issues decrees ratifying bilateral agreements, appoint diplomats and establishing consulate

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued a federal decree to appoint two Emirati diplomats. The Official Gazette shall publish these decrees in its latest issue.

The agreements that were ratified include an agreement between the UAE and Paraguay to prevent the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, agreements with Ethiopia and Antigua and Barbuda to encourage and protect mutual investments, as well as the Statute of the Economic Judiciary of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

His Highness also ratified agreements on operational and strategic cooperation between the UAE and Europol, in the field of security and counter-terrorism with Armenia, and technical military cooperation with Ukraine. Agreements with Liberia, Brazil, and Cape Verde to establish airline services between their territories were also ratified.