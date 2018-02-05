UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring Etihad Rail Board

Federal Decree No. 04 of 2018 appoints the following Board members for a term of three years, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Road and Transport Authority, Dubai; Falah Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council, UPC; Abdullah Salem Al Kathiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Land and Marine Transport; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; Saeed Rashid Al Yatim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Budget Affairs at the Ministry of Finance; Arif Obaid Al Dehail, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development – Trakhees; Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mell, Assistant Under-Secretary for Housing and Urban Planning at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.