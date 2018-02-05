UAE a leading country in safe use of internet: Sheikha Fatima bin Mubarak

In her statement marking the annual Safer Internet Day on 6th February, Sheikha Fatima said that local, regional and international statistics and studies highlight a considerable increase in users that inflict harm and damage society via the World Wide Web. The UAE has therefore succeeded in spreading social awareness among Internet users, to explain the dangers of inappropriate use and also benefit from its many positive aspects, she added.

Her Highness stressed that parents must teach their children about better behaviour when using the Internet and social networking sites, and also warn them on the dangers of inappropriate web use.

UAE women also have a responsibility to monitor their children and teach them about the appropriate use of the internet and how not to become influenced by negative content on social media, especially in the early stages of childhood, so they can avoid the dangers posed by those who promote subversion and evil, Sheikha Fatima concluded.