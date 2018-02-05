SDGs National Committee includes happiness, quality of life in agenda

The new addition sheds light on the role of happiness and positivity in achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the region and the world.Representatives from the National Happiness and Positivity Programme will take part in some of the forum’s sessions, to showcase the UAE’s experience, vision and strategies for spreading happiness among members of the community, and to highlight the pragmatic steps taken to implement these goals.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Chairwoman of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, and Chairwoman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, said, "Happiness and positivity are key to sustainable development in the UAE. Our country’s consistent high ranking on international happiness indices is a testament to the validity and success of our government’s policies, initiatives and services, all of which seek, first and foremost, to guarantee the wellbeing and happiness of the community. These efforts have catalysed growth in several key sectors in the UAE, boosting the country’s international competitiveness."



"The inclusion of happiness in the forum’s agenda adheres to the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to embrace happiness as a way of life. It is an opportunity to highlight the visions and strategies adopted by the government to ensure that happiness is treated as a means to achieve sustainable development," Al Hashimy added.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said, "The accelerated pace of development and prosperity in the UAE is a reflection of the legacy that our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had established for us to keep moving forward, realise the vision and aspirations of our leadership, and implement plans and strategies to promote the happiness and wellbeing of our people. This vision closely resonates with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which seeks to make the world a better place. The UAE was one of the first nations to support this Agenda and synchronise it with our national priorities."

"The forum is an important milestone in the quest to establish the happiness of individuals as a key ingredient in the success of sustainable development efforts," Al Roumi continued. "We are committed to building strategic partnerships and bridges of cooperation and communication with all entities involved in implementing the 2030 Agenda in the UAE, which would allow us to develop, apply and harmonise government plans, programmes and policies to support sustainable development and spread happiness."

The forum will bring together 300 officials and decision makers from the government, the private sector and academic institutions from the UAE and abroad, to discuss a set of plans, strategies and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development in the UAE and the world. Participants will also explore the challenges inhibiting growth, and the UAE’s pioneering experience and impressive developmental track record, which has caught the world’s attention.