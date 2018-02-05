We are committed to providing a safe online environment for youth: Saif bin Zayed

  • Monday 05, February 2018 in 3:57 PM
  • Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has said that the fast-paced developments witnessed in technology and Internet usage encourages growth and innovation, but can also be accompanied with challenges.

"Creating a safe online environment for children and young people is necessary to address these challenges," he added. 

In a statement marking Safer Internet Day, which falls on 6th February each year, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed noted that the UAE is one of the world's leading countries that provides a safe and secure online environment for children and families, whilst also promoting safer and more responsible use of online technology and electronic devices. 


He emphasised the role and responsibilities parents play in guiding children and young people on using the Internet, thus assisting national institutions and government agencies' efforts to create a better digital experience for all.