We are committed to providing a safe online environment for youth: Saif bin Zayed

"Creating a safe online environment for children and young people is necessary to address these challenges," he added.

In a statement marking Safer Internet Day, which falls on 6th February each year, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed noted that the UAE is one of the world's leading countries that provides a safe and secure online environment for children and families, whilst also promoting safer and more responsible use of online technology and electronic devices.



He emphasised the role and responsibilities parents play in guiding children and young people on using the Internet, thus assisting national institutions and government agencies' efforts to create a better digital experience for all.