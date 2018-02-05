Mohammed bin Rashid opens 'Arab Youth Centre' headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened the headquarters of the "Arab Youth Centre" in Abu Dhabi.

The centre aims to provide Arab youth with creative spaces, diverse resources, programmes and initiatives to develop young talents and offer them the space needed to stimulate creativity. 

The opening ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.