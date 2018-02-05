Mohammed bin Rashid opens 'Arab Youth Centre' headquarters in Abu Dhabi

The centre aims to provide Arab youth with creative spaces, diverse resources, programmes and initiatives to develop young talents and offer them the space needed to stimulate creativity.

The opening ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.