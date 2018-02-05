UAE Armed Forces’ international efforts in peacekeeping highlighted

The UAE Armed Forces have participated in numerous peacekeeping and humanitarian missions abroad since the nation’s unification. Their military expertise has contributed to strengthening the country’s leading role internationally, including providing medical care, protecting civilians and helping to re-establish security in troubled areas. The missions reflect the government’s commitment to supporting the international community, maintaining security, promoting peace and safeguarding the innocent.

A first foreign duty for the Armed Forces was a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon in 1976, which was part of a pan-Arab mission named the ‘Arab Deterrent Forces’.

The UAE Armed Forces were also part of the international coalition to liberate Kuwait in 1991, as well as the process of restoring hope in Somalia in 1993 as part of a United Nations mission, UNOSOM. In addition, Emirati troops took part in the NATO-led peacekeeping campaign in Kosovo and set up camps for more than 15,000 refugees. To honour the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition displays the medals and military uniforms from each of these important missions.

The exhibition is being organised by the Dubai Museums Company, part of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces, (Centre of Museum and Military History), and the main sponsor, Pure Health.

While highlighting the remarkable history of the UAE Armed Forces, the exhibition also celebrates the individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation and explores the UAE's pioneering efforts in spreading tolerance, brotherhood and positive values worldwide through humanitarian missions.