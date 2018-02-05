Weather advisory from NCM

NCM said that on Thursday, the chance of mist or fog formation will be limited in inland and northern areas. Winds will be Southwesterly to Northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr over the sea. The sea state will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

On Friday Weather will be partly cloudy, the amount of clouds will increase over the Northern and Eastern areas of the country, humid by morning time especially over the northern and internal areas, moderate Northwesterly wind, fresh at times especially over the sea, with speed 25 – 35 km/hr reaching to 40 km/hr.

The sea becomes moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and light to moderate in the Gulf of Oman.