"Future of UAE Media Retreat" helps in drafting strategies for future of media sector: says ministers

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, they added that the presence of over 100 experienced media professionals and academics at the retreat have produced creative ideas, which will help in drawing a roadmap for the media sector to realise the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as to achieve the UAE’s National Agenda and deliver its messages and accomplishments to the world.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said that the retreat, which brought together national media professionals and institutions, included discussions on many important topics, such as the UAE’s future direction and its foreign, economic and social policies. He also pointing out that the retreat is an important opportunity to present relevant ideas and apply them in the real world.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, stressed that the retreat is an important initiative, which will help in drafting future strategies for the media sector and realise the UAE’s centennial plan, while promoting its regional and international position. She also expressed her hope that the retreat has helped individuals and institutions to create specialist content that will help to effectively deliver the UAE’s media message.

She added that the UAE media keeps pace with the latest developments and the work of government and private institutions, especially as a large number of international media institutions have chosen the UAE as their headquarters, while adding that the reason for this is the country’s effective combined infrastructure, as well as clear legislation that encourages media activity.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, said the retreat, which was organised by the National Media Council, NMC, is especially important and plays a major role in drafting strategies for the national media sector. She added that the UAE has prioritised forecasting the future of all sectors, and the media must therefore keep pace with developments, while adding that the presence of media institutions at the retreat is important for thinking "outside the box", to achieve their goals and connect them with the UAE’s future plans and policies.

Al Marri highlighted the importance of the media’s duty to follow the ambitions of the country, which has become the focus of the public’s attention, due to its ability to educate community members about ever-changing political, economic, cultural and technological developments, while helping the community to realise the country’s advancement, due to its awareness and strong will. She also noted that through the retreat, many initiatives will be launched that will place the UAE in a leading position and present a media model to the world that all people can be proud of.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said that during the retreat, many ideas were presented that can hopefully be applied in the real world, noting that the country’s media sector requires development mechanisms to compete with the international media and present the UAE’s messages to other countries, while keeping pace with the country’s social and economic advancement.

Noaf Tahlak, Executive Director of the Government Communication Office at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, said that the most important challenges facing government communication offices and national media institutions and personalities were discussed, while major directives for media institutions required by the nation were established. He also pointing out that the UAE Government aims to foresee the future, remains advanced, and monitors new developments in all areas.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ittihad Newspaper, highlighted the importance of the retreat in assessing the reality and future of the UAE media, and in overcoming the challenges facing the sector, whether professional or in terms of internal and external communication, as well as developing the work and profession.



The discussions witnessed at the retreat today can help us overcome future challenges, especially in light of the digital revolution, so we can keep pace with the accelerating variables witnessed by the sector, and the media can be a key contributor to development and advancement, especially with the growth of its role in the modern communication age," he added.

Raed Barqawi, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, also highlighted the importance of the retreat, which was held at a time full of challenges that requires combined efforts and preparations for the future, through evaluating the reality and analysing media developments in the West, as well as the effects of social media on professional media.

He added that the retreat discussed how to develop new national manpower, who can keep pace with future developments and evaluate the media and its efforts to follow the UAE’s ambition to lead internationally, which requires greater effort and perseverance.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Shamiri, Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan Newspaper, said the national media is capable of proactive planning, future foresight and keeping pace with the country’s ambitions, while stressing that the limitless support of the wise leadership for the national media has had a considerable effect on developing the successful UAE media experience.

Al Shamiri pointed out that the retreat has helped to establish an integrated system to promote the national and humanitarian values that distinguish the UAE and assist in monitoring its development, while highlighting its overall accomplishments.

Muna Bu Samra, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan Newspaper, said those at the retreat discussed many important topics, with the aim of developing the country’s media sector to follow the UAE’s future ambitions and deliver its messages to the world.

She added that the UAE media is capable of overcoming its challenges, due to its qualities and capacities, in light of the integration between traditional and electronic media, which will help to create a national media according to the highest international standards.

Sami Al Reyami, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Newspaper, said that the retreat has helped to re-evaluate the sector’s performance based on the UAE’s future ambitions, while discussing future challenges and how to overcome them.

He added that the retreat’s outcomes and initiatives will reflect positively on the performance of the UAE media sector, especially its future performance, while highlighting the necessity of developing current digital media platforms to reach the widest possible audience, both inside and outside the country.

Mohammed Tunisi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roeya Newspaper, stressed that the participation of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the retreat has greatly contributed to enriching its discussions about the future of the UAE media and its efforts to keep pace with the UAE’s aspirations.

Tunisi said that what occurred at the retreat is a prediction of the near and distant future, through analysing and determining future challenges and presenting possible solutions, and other ways of solving them. He added that the UAE media has effectively interacted with the country’s actions and its humanitarian giving, which requires the merging of traditional and digital media to keep pace with the country’s future.