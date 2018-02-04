Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED7 billion budget for 7200 housing units for Emiratis

Chairing a cabinet meeting earlier today at the Presidential Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan set the cornerstone and established an integrated housing system in the UAE at the service of the citizens which has been contributing the wellbeing and prosperity of our people."



80 percent of Emiratis own their homes which is one of the highest percentages globally, he added.

"Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we have implemented housing projects in various emirates with the highest standards of quality and sustainability and with careful consideration of the social style of the Emirati family," His Highness noted.

"We have directed the concerned authorities responsible for housing projects in the UAE to provide the residential neighbourhoods with the best infrastructure services to meets the aspirations of our people," His Highness concluded.

The Cabinet also issued a decision approving the implementation of the national strategy to establish and strengthen research and development centres in the health sector in cooperation with academic institutions in the country. The strategy aims to create health research centres that contribute to finding solutions to current health concerns by promoting research and epidemiological studies, improved health services and the health economy.

The Cabinet also issued a resolution appointing the Board of Director for the General Authority for Sports under the Chairmanship of Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, with its membership including representatives from across the UAE.

The Cabinet also issued a resolution on community green spaces planned for educational institutions, residential complexes and government buildings, in line with the Vision of the UAE 2021 to establish an integrated lifestyle enhanced by outstanding government services, and the development of diverse social and cultural activities in a healthy environment and a rich natural environment. The Cabinet also passed a resolution on the cultivation of local plants and nature conservation in order to preserve the natural habitat and increase the natural vegetation in the UAE.

The Cabinet also ratified a number of international conventions, including accession to the United Nations Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road and accession to the United Nations Convention on the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road. The Cabinet ratified as well a series of conventions on inter-regional and inter-regional air services with a number of states, and ratified an agreement with the Government of Lithuania on economic and technical cooperation and a second agreement with the Government of Brazil on the mutual exemption of the pre-entry visa for ordinary passport holders. The Cabinet also adopted the consolidated financial statements of Emirates Post Group for the year 2016.

The cabinet meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.