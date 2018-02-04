Mohammed bin Rashid honours 2nd group of Diploma in Government Innovation course

During the graduation ceremony of the second group completing the Diploma in Government Innovation course, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said," The UAE believes that human beings are the foundation of any development process. We believe in the efficiency of our national cadres and their ability to develop government action models on a future basis to create proactive solutions to future challenges.

"In the UAE government, we have developed an exceptional model for utilising innovation to advance society and realise our vision and established foundations for adopting new concepts of government innovation. It is driven by transforming innovation into initiatives that all members of society share in carrying them out to promote all sectors.

"Our march with innovation and developing its tools continues, as long as the world is in constant renewal and change, and those who do not innovate for the world of tomorrow will be part of history. We have a task to innovate for the future of the UAE and transform ideas into projects, through which we shape the future."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also honoured 53 employees from the federal and local governments at the ceremony, held on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, which coincided with the launch of UAE Innovation Month, which runs until 28th February.