UAE Committee concludes field visits in Hadramaut, Yemen

During its final day, the committee, accompanied by ERC team members in Hadramaut, was briefed about the services and needs of the power plant in Ash Shihr District, as well as relevant development suggestions. The committee also listened to a presentation by the Director-General of Ash Shihr District about the major obstacles facing the local electricity sector.

The committee stressed that its current visit to Hadramaut aims to assess the electricity situation in the governorate, to fulfil the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and continue the UAE’s ongoing support for Yemen since its establishment by its founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, stated that the visit of the committee, which in is charge of assessing local electricity and power needs, comes under the framework of the UAE’s efforts and the directives of the wise leadership to provide electricity to the governorate and ease the burdens on the people of Yemen.

The Governor of Hadramaut expressed his gratitude on behalf of local authorities and residents to the UAE’s leadership and people for their ongoing support for the whole of Yemen, especially Hadramaut.



"Hadramaut will never forget these noble actions", he said. The committee is the second to visit Hadramaut, following a medical committee that conducted field visits to local hospitals, to implement the directives of Sheikh Mohamed to enhance the level of medical support for the governorate.