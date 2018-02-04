UAE International Conference on National Security and Elimination of Risks to be held in March

The event’s organising committee, headed by Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Conference Organising Committee, announced details and activities of the conference during a press conference today in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Brigadier Dr. Jassem Mansour Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Secretariat Committee, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Yousef Al Mansouri, Member of the Higher Committee of the Conference, and Lt. Dr. Mansour Hassan Al Baloushi, Chairman of the Conference Committee, along with local and international media representatives.

Al Raisi stated that extremism has become a global danger threatening all communities, has catastrophic implications that affect the internal security of countries, and can destroy national unity and regional and international stability.

"According to this perspective, addressing this global danger has become an urgent matter, as the traditional way of addressing it, which is limited to security efforts, is no longer enough. It is necessary to put in place comprehensive strategies to promote and strengthen the values of tolerance, moderation and dialogue to combat this threat," he said.

Al Raisi pointed out that the UAE believes in the importance of promoting moderation and dialogue, which are necessary to combat the types of extremism adopted by certain extremist groups, while adding that they are the cornerstone of establishing a stable and united community, capable of achieving prosperity and progress for all its members.

He stressed that the conference will become a leading platform for leaders, decision-makers, scholars, experts and government and non-government organisations, to discuss concepts, challenges and strategies to combat extremism.

The conference will address the legal, political, religious, cultural, economic and social aspects of extremism, to create a comprehensive methodology to address and solve this problem, he added.

Al Raisi further said that the conference represents an ideal platform to present the UAE’s efforts to promote tolerance and dialogue and reject violence, extremism and discrimination, while highlighting the fact that the UAE has become a universal capital where all Eastern and Western societies can meet to promote peace and unity among people.