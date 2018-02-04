ERC will steadily promote its programmes and services inside UAE: Dr. Hamdan Musallam

He added that the ERC is going to steadily develop its services provided for beneficiaries inside the country, in carrying out of the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and chairman of the authority.

On the occasion of the issuance of ERC's annual report related to humanitarian aid inside the UAE, Al Mazrouie reiterated that thanks to Sheikh Hamdan’s follow up, the ERC's efforts have witnessed a qualitative leap inside the UAE in its programmes and services provided to beneficiaries.

He added that although the UAE and its wise leadership did not spare any efforts to provide all the means to live dignified lives for Emiratis and expatriate residents, and achieve maximum happiness and prosperity for all, without exception, but the efforts of the ERC in the local arena support the efforts of the country in this regard.