ERC will steadily promote its programmes and services inside UAE: Dr. Hamdan Musallam

  • Sunday 04, February 2018 in 5:30 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has emphasised that the humanitarian and development initiatives of the philanthropic authority during the "Year of Zayed" embodies the vision of the wise leadership to enhance national and social solidarity, consider societal commitments and create more solidarity and compassion among all members of society.

He added that the ERC is going to steadily develop its services provided for beneficiaries inside the country, in carrying out of the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and chairman of the authority. 

On the occasion of the issuance of ERC's annual report related to humanitarian aid inside the UAE, Al Mazrouie reiterated that thanks to Sheikh Hamdan’s follow up, the ERC's efforts have witnessed a qualitative leap inside the UAE in its programmes and services provided to beneficiaries. 

He added that although the UAE and its wise leadership did not spare any efforts to provide all the means to live dignified lives for Emiratis and expatriate residents, and achieve maximum happiness and prosperity for all, without exception, but the efforts of the ERC in the local arena support the efforts of the country in this regard.