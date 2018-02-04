ERC will be more responsive to country’s humanitarian needs during Year of Zayed: Hamdan bin Zayed

He added that these efforts will promote the values and principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the UAE’s charity and humanitarian foundations, which are continuously being strengthened under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan made his statement during the release of the ERC’s annual report on its local humanitarian aid provided last year, which amounted to AED130,828,634 and benefitted 1,840,297 UAE citizens and residents from 87 nationalities.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the ERC’s humanitarian efforts and initiatives inside the country during the previous year promoted the goals of the 'Year of Giving' 2017, including social responsibility, volunteering and serving the nation.

He added that the ERC, due to the directives and support of the wise leadership and the assistance of philanthropists, donors and local partners, has expanded its variety of programmes and presence inside the country, as well as increased its number of beneficiaries, due to its network of branches in every emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the ERC has prioritised its local programmes and activities, by launching more initiatives that respond to the needs of targeted categories, strengthening its responsibility towards beneficiaries, harnessing the support of donors, companies and authorities, and establishing constructive partnerships to support its local activities.

He also explained that the ERC is starting a new phase of giving inside the country, which requires more work and promoting programmes to meet the increasing demand for humanitarian work. The ERC will exert all its efforts to fulfil its humanitarian aspirations, expand and enhance its programmes and projects, and aid its beneficiaries, he added.

At the end of his statement, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the role of donors and philanthropists in supporting the ERC’s journey towards greater excellence in performance and giving, while adding that its achievements during the previous years will motivate all who are involved to exert greater efforts and promote the UAE’s humanitarian mission.