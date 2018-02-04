MoF counts down to Finovate Middle East

Held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Finance, MoF, and showcasing the latest products in action as well as boosting the UAE as an international hub for fintech, Finovate Middle East will take place from 26th-27th February at the Madinat Jumierah Conference Centre.

The event will bring together early-stage start-ups, leading established companies, media, financial service institutions and funders drawn by the opportunity to see the future of fintech both regionally and globally.

Heather Stowell, Vice President of Finovate, said, "We are really excited about bringing together start-ups, leading established companies, media, financial service institutions and funders this month to discuss the future of fintech.

"The UAE Ministry of Finance will explore how the region is leading the way in innovation and smart technology and give their perspective on the future of fintech globally."

The event’s congress will bring together the biggest and best global names in fintech to Dubai including countries such as Australia, China, India, Malaysia, UAE, UK and beyond.

Exploring three principal areas in fintech including financial inclusion, emerging technologies - the application of AI and Blockchain technology - and how banks and fintechs can work better together, the event will focus on how the UAE is transforming from an oil-dependent economy to one led by fintech.