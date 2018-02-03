UAE ambassador meets Kazakh minister of state

Sharjah24 – WAM: UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has met with the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, Gulshara Naushaqyzy Abdiqalyqova, to discuss ways of furthering the privileged relations between the two friendly countries across different domains.
The meeting focused on ways of bolstering cooperation in areas of politics, economy, investment and culture, with the Kazakh Minister emphasising the distinguished friendship ties between the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan. 
 
She expressed her country's appreciation of the effective UAE participation in the ASTANA EXPO-2017, during which the UAE booth, she affirmed, was among the best participating pavilions. 
 
Dr. Al Jaber underlined the importance of advancing bilateral relations across all domains to the higher good of both nations.