UAE ambassador meets Kazakh minister of state

The meeting focused on ways of bolstering cooperation in areas of politics, economy, investment and culture, with the Kazakh Minister emphasising the distinguished friendship ties between the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

She expressed her country's appreciation of the effective UAE participation in the ASTANA EXPO-2017, during which the UAE booth, she affirmed, was among the best participating pavilions.

Dr. Al Jaber underlined the importance of advancing bilateral relations across all domains to the higher good of both nations.