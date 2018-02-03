Minister of Infrastructure Development inspects project in Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, on Saturday inspected the progress of work in the second phase of the extension of the Emirates Road (part of the Emirate's Ring Road) in Ras Al-Khaimah.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said the AED90-million second phase is 55 percent complete and is expected to be finished during the second quarter of the year.

''The RAK Ring Road once completed will reduce travel time for vehicles to the emirate by more than 30 percent and will serve the emirate for the next 30 years,'' the minister said.

It will give motorists from Ras Al-Khaimah easy access to highways leading to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other neighbouring emirates, he added.

In the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, the minister inspected the three-storey building of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2018.