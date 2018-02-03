Khalid bin Zayed opens robotics lab in ZHO

The opening of the laboratory coincides with the UAE Innovation Month, and in response to call and directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Khalid, accompanied by members of ZHO's Board of Directors Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Rashid Ateeq Al Hameli, Dr. Khalid Al Jaberi, and others toured the lab and also listened to a detailed explanation about functioning of the devices and how members of the foundation will be benefited from it.

Sheikh Khalid hailed the significant support and attention received by the foundation from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which resulted in these huge achievements accomplished by the organisation.

He also praised the unlimited and distinguished support of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council to the programmes, initiatives, and strategic programmes of the organisation so as to continue its noble vision, message and objectives.

Sheikh Khalid directed staff of the philanthropic body to double their efforts and continue their message to serve People of Determination.