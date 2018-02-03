Chancellor of Austria receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of more progress and development as well as their desire to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries into wider horizons.

Kurz asked Sheikh Abdullah to reciprocate his regards to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, while wishing more development and progress to the UAE. He added that his country looks forward to enhancing bilateral ties between the two sides in all domains.

Chancellor of Austria commended the UAE's overall cultural boom thanks to the vision of country's wise leadership and wished further progress and welfare to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of boosting the economic co-operation and investment opportunities between the two sides.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to bolster cooperation between the two friendly peoples. Sheikh Abdullah and Kurz also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Hamad Ali Al-Ka'abi, UAE Ambassador to Austria, was also present at the meeting.