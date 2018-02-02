Saif bin Zayed participates in 'Walk Unified'

The "Walk Unified" this week was attended by, Sheikha Moza bint Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Walk Unified" is organised by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 to integrate people with intellectual disabilities in community events, as Abu Dhabi prepares for the humanitarian and athletic movement, when hosting the Special Olympic MENA Games 14-22 March, and Special Olympic World Games 2019 in March next year.

The first-ever "Walk Unified" was held last Friday and was inaugurated by both the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Walk Unified is a weekly event that will take place every Friday from 3 – 6pm in Umm Al Emarat Park. The event aims to bring local communities together by encouraging a healthy lifestyle and inclusiveness, encouraging all members of the community to volunteer and adopt a healthy lifestyle, exemplifying the spirit of tolerance and inclusiveness.

This week, a series of community art workshops were held with local Emirati artist, Azza Al Qubaisi, as well as a social enterprise workshop entitled "Enable" which aims to empower people of determination by teaching entrepreneurial and creative skills – this week’s workshop focused on creating home ware products. Attendees were also invited to take part in a table tennis tournament.

The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be the largest sports and humanitarian event anywhere in the world, with 7,000 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing more than 170 countries. The World Games will be an unprecedented display of the spirit, joy, courage and skill that are hallmarks of Special Olympics movement. The largest single event ever held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the first Special Olympics World Games in the Middle East and North Africa, the World Games features 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports in venues throughout Abu Dhabi.