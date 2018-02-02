Mayor of Shanghai, UAE Ambassador discuss cooperation

Yong said that Shanghai is an open city and is playing an active role in the Belt and Road Initiative, expressing its desire to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and other countries along the Silk Road.

Al Dhaheri was briefed on Shanghai's efforts to become the centre of economy, finance, trade, international shipping, reform and innovation in the free trade zone and its quest to become a global centre for innovation. He hoped Shanghai would enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation with the UAE to achieve common economic development.

Al Dhaheri said that the UAE supports the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and is ready for further exchanges and cooperation with Shanghai in all fields.