UAE ambassador attends Spanish King's reception of diplomatic corps

The reception was attended by Queen Letizia of Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey and Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis, along with a number of top Spanish officials.

The ambassadress conveyed to King Felipe the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the Kingdom of Spain and Spanish people.

The Spanish King relayed his thanks to the UAE leadership and people, expressing wishes to meet His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed soon, wishing continued prosperity to the UAE people.