UAE, Kazakhstan advancing ties

The meeting focused on ways of promoting bilateral relations, with Tokayev commending the privileged ties between the two countries' leadership, saying that accelerating the exchange of visits by the two countries' parliamentarians will further advance relations to new heights.

The UAE ambassador was briefed by Tokayev on the international events to be hosted by Kazakhstan over the coming period, and the top parliamentarian expressed his country's appreciation of the effective UAE participation in the ASTANA EXPO-2017, during which the UAE booth, he affirmed, was among the best participating pavilions.

Dr. Al Jaber underlined the importance of advancing bilateral relations in areas of investment to the higher good of both nations, paying tribute to the international role played by the Republic of Kazakhstan, being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, during its presidency of the council in January 2018.