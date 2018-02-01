Emirati committee inspects electricity plants in Hadhramaut, Yemen

During the inspection of the major power plants in Hadhramaut Governorate

The committee is the second to arrive in Hadramaut, following another that assessed the health situation last week.

During its first day, the committee, accompanied by members of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Hadramaut, assessed local energy services and the needs of the central power plant in Al Rayyan, as well as its current condition and suggestions for its improvement.

Local company officials also briefed the committee about the difficulties and obstacles facing the electricity corporation.

The committee stressed that inspection visits are part of the UAE’s efforts to provide continuing support and organise programmes for the electricity sector, as well as to assess local electricity requirements.

The committee added that their efforts are aimed at achieving power stability in Hadramaut, by supplying its power stations with fuel and spare parts.

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, the ERC Representative in Hadramaut, stated that the field visits would assist all local electricity plants while noting that supporting the local electricity sector is part of a series of projects implemented by the ERC, to help a variety of vital services sectors.

During his meeting with the committee, Major General Faraj Salmin Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadhramaut and Second Regional Military Commander, thanked the UAE for its efforts and its comprehensive support for the governorate.