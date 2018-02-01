Sultan bin Tahnoon inaugurates initiatives for UAE Innovation Month

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council, Dr. Yousef AlShaiba Alsheryani, ADEK’s Acting Under-Secretary, Sanad Humaid Ahmed, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation Committee at ADEK, a senior delegation of government officials and media representatives, attended the official inauguration.

The event is being held in line with The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's directives to extend the Innovation Week to Innovation Month, translating the leadership’s vision to spread a culture of innovation and embed it into the fabric of businesses and lifestyle, with the participation of governmental authorities.

Sheikh Sultan praised Abu Dhabi’s initiatives for the UAE Innovation Month which come in line with the UAE's inspirational leadership to encourage innovation and creativity amongst its government institutions and the community. He also commended the young innovators efforts who showcased their creativity and competitiveness worldwide in parallel with the nation’s journey towards establishing a knowledge-based economy.

During the tour visit, Sheikh Sultan witnessed a Robotics Arm Show and a science production. He visited the participating government entities’ platforms, reviewed their initiatives and unique projects that are aimed at supporting the culture of innovation in the UAE with their new ideas, mechanisms, usages and aspirational goals.

ADEK has developed a series of strategic initiatives in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership to transform Abu Dhabi into a main hub for innovation, in addition to its responsibility to coordinate with Abu Dhabi government entities to showcase their initiatives and innovations to serve the community.