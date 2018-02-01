Hazza bin Zayed visits Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

He attributed the great strides taken in this regard to the prudent vision and support of the country's wise leadership to scale up medical services, with the aim of creating an advanced healthcare system that can provide highest international standards to different segments of society.

Sheikh Hazza made the remarks while visiting the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Thursday, accompanied by Dr. Matar Rashid Al Darmaki, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, and a number of top executives.

Sheikh Hazza highlighted the ongoing support for national health facilities and for establishing a world-standard healthcare system.

He underlined the importance of expanding medical services and upgrading the required medical equipment, to maintain a healthy society that can effectively perform their role in achieving comprehensive development.

Sheikh Hazza listened to a presentation on the key medical services provided in the city, which SEHA has supported to keep pace with Abu Dhabi’s plan of creating an inclusive and integrated healthcare system.

He listened to another presentation on the city’s sophisticated reception programme for new and returning patients, including its advanced options, which make it a unique model for providing premium medical services that start with the patients’ first arrival at the city’s entrance, where they are to be escorted by reception staff throughout their therapeutic sessions, to ensure best healthcare levels.

Sheikh Hazza was briefed as well on the hospital's electronic registration system, which is quick, precise and saves patients' time, ensuring easy access to information, as well as timely and efficient treatment by medical staff.

Sheikh Hazza also visited the Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre and inspected its various departments, which include multiple screening departments and a first-of-its-kind endoscopy unit that was launched this year. He also met with several returning patients, inquired about their health condition, and reviewed the services offered to them.