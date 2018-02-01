UAE Response Campaign for Displaced Syrians distributes 1293 food parcels in Lebanon

A donation from Al Rahma Charity, the three-day campaign has been conducted in partnership with the Relief and Humanitarian Aid Authority affiliated to the Dar al-Fatwa in Lebanon.

The campaign comes in line with the 'Year of Zayed' Initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to funnel aid throughout all Lebanese territories without exception during the Winter season and to ease the burden shouldered by the Lebanese government in its efforts to provide shelter to displaced Syrians.

A number of UAE departments contributed to the campaign, including, among others, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Sharjah Charity Association and Al Rahma Charity.

The UAE has maintained its ranking as one of the 10 largest donor states in the Official Development Aid (ODA) in 2016, according to official data collected by the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC).