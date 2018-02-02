UAE committee continues visits to review electricity needs in Hadramaut

The move comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide the necessary support in this area.

In this regard, the UAE Committee, accompanied by Faraj Salmeen Al Bohsini, Governor of Hadramaut Province and Commander of the Second Military Region, visited several power stations in Mukalla and was briefed on the current generators to develop proposals to develop them so that they can cover the needs throughout the year.

The Electricity Committee confirmed that its current visit to Hadramaut comes in line with its desire to evaluate the electrical system in accordance with the directives of the UAE's leadership in this regard, in addition to the UAE's continuous support to the Yemeni people since the establishment of the UAE Federation by the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Abdulaziz Al Jabri, Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that the UAE has placed on its agenda a package of relief and development projects with the beginning of the "Year of Giving." These efforts will be continued during the "Year of Zayed 2018" as part of the ERC's humanitarian programmes in Yemen.

He explained that the Authority has contributed to the stability of electricity supply.

For his part, the Governor of Hadramaut praised the efforts of the UAE committee in reviewing the energy situation in the governorate and conducting the necessary studies on this important sector.