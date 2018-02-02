Somali minister hails UAE developmental support

The UAE ambassador conveyed the regards of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his best wishes of success to the Somali minister in his new duties.

The Somali minister, during the meeting which was held in the UAE embassy premises here, commended the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples, hailing the developmental projects carried out by the UAE in different fields in Somalia, and the support lent in particular to the Somali Foreign Ministry.