UAE Ambassador, Jamaican Energy Minister discuss cooperation

Dr. Wheatley expressed his country's desire to further develop its joint cooperation with the UAE in the fields of energy, renewable energy, science and technology. The Jamaican Minister also commended the UAE's pioneering role in the field of renewable energy, including its hosting of the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, and developing the Masdar Institute.

The UAE Ambassador in turn noted the importance of boosting UAE-Jamaican cooperation in the field of renewable energy, including in the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.