UAE Foreign Minister and EU's Federica Mogherini discuss cooperation, sign agreement

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, namely developments in Yemen and Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mogherini also signed a cooperation agreement between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the European Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The meeting was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium.