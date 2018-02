The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed Bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Australian community in the country.

In his speech, the Australian Ambassador praised the distinguished relations between his country and the UAE and the wise policies pursued by the country's leadership. He also noted the global position the UAE enjoys in terms of a growing, durable and diverse economy.