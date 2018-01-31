Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with his Spanish counterpart

During the meeting, part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Spain, they exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in light of developments in regional and international issues.

Dastis welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation with the UAE. He also praised the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the UAE's prestigious regional and international position.

After the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Dastis signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for cooperation between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and Spain’s School of Diplomacy.

At a press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Spanish Foreign Minister for the warm hospitality shown to him by King Felipe VI of Spain and the Spanish government and people.

"There is no doubt that the relationship between the two friendly countries is important in many fields, since we have had a close relationship with Spain since 1972, especially because there are more than seven thousand Spanish living in the UAE. The non-oil trade exchange has exceeded US$2 billion and we believe there is a possibility to push for more joint cooperation, " Sheikh Abdullah said.

"Today, we have talked about enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially that there are several investments for the UAE in Spain," he said. "I am proud of these investments, especially in the Cepsa company. We look forward to developing our diplomatic and political dialogue to discuss many of the challenges facing us, whether regionally or internationally, especially the challenge of extremism and terrorism, which is an important challenge that requires strengthening of bilateral cooperation and, hence international cooperation, to combat and eradicate it," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Spanish Foreign Minister for his country's support to Dubai's bid to host Expo 2020 Dubai. He also thanked the Spanish government for its strong participation in this important event, re-affirming that this event will enhance the relationship between the two friendly countries.

"There is no doubt that the military relationship between the two friendly countries is an important relationship and we hope to discuss the possibility of developing it in the future, whether at the bilateral level or through the umbrella of our cooperation and participation in NATO, or to discuss our past or future participation...I am proud of this relationship and my knowledge of you as a partner and as a friend," the UAE's Foreign Minister added.

In response to a question on the Arab-Israeli occupation conflict, he said, "The Arab League has put forward the Arab Peace Initiative, which talks about the return of the 1967 territories in exchange for the normalisation of relations between all Arab countries with Israel, and then was adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which added 35 countries to it. We believe that there is an Arab initiative to which Israel has not responded properly and has not even presented an alternative initiative. But the situation on the ground is getting worse as Palestinians have become less hopeful of ending this conflict and in achieving the right to self-determination and to end this conflict between the two countries. "

Sheikh Abudllah posed the questions, "Does Israel want to remain a colonial state? Does Israel want to end this conflict with one state and equal rights or does Israel want to be a country similar to the Apartheid regime in South Africa?"

"These are questions and fair questions. We believe that there is an international understanding of this challenge. I am certainly from the Arab region and from the Middle East and I hope to see a region of peace, stability and development. We also believe that we can be partners in the Middle East, but this requires an end to this conflict by both sides and a change in the approach that Israel has pursued for more than 50 years," he continued.

"It is clear that the current situation cannot continue, but I hope to see more mature politicians from the Israeli side who can revive the hopes of Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs and the Middle East for a more prosperous future," Sheikh Abdullah added.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain.