UAE, Laos discuss boosting relations

  • Wednesday 31, January 2018 in 5:47 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Khaled Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Laos, has met with Khemmani Pholsena, the Laotian Minister of Industry and Commerce, within the framework of joint cooperation and continuous coordination aimed at developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways of boosting trade and investment relations, following the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Laos in November last year, and the proposed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, signed between the two countries. 

They also discussed the promotion of Expo 2020 Dubai and the invitation from the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the Prime Minister of Laos to participate in the exhibition, to promote Laotian products, to open up the UAE market and to attract investments. 

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the capital Vientiane, was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and representatives of Laos's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.