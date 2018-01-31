UAE, Laos discuss boosting relations

During the meeting, they discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways of boosting trade and investment relations, following the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Laos in November last year, and the proposed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, signed between the two countries.

They also discussed the promotion of Expo 2020 Dubai and the invitation from the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the Prime Minister of Laos to participate in the exhibition, to promote Laotian products, to open up the UAE market and to attract investments.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the capital Vientiane, was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and representatives of Laos's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.