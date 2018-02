His Highness' remarks came during a meeting with Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts, to renew the partnership between the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, Foiz, and S&P Global Platts.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, and Captain Mousa Murad, General Manager of the Port of Fujairah also attended the meeting.