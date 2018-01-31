FNC Speaker receives Moldovan Prime Minister

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed Filip and the accompanying delegation and wished that their visit will help to strengthen mutual cooperation between the UAE and Moldova, to fulfil the interests of both countries.

Both sides exchanged views and opinions on current regional and international developments and highlighted the importance of achieving world peace, security and stability, as well as supporting efforts to provide the world’s population with a better future.

Dr. Al Qubaisi praised the decision of Moldovan government to exempt UAE nationals from entry visas, an incentive for advancing the overall bilateral cooperation between both nations.

She added that the FNC has launched the first Arab Parliamentary Strategy and has set clear goals, strategies and initiatives to strengthen its supervisory, legislative and parliamentary diplomacy roles.

Filip highlighted his country’s desire to develop relations with the UAE and its vital role in organising regional and international events. He also expressed optimism about the growing relations between the two states, following steps taken as part of the framework of friendship, cooperation and mutual interest.

He also noted the important visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Moldova in July 2017, praised the UAE’s rapid development, and affirmed that the UAE is exerting significant international efforts regarding a variety of issues, to achieve security, stability and peace for the world’s nations and people.

Filip invited Dr. Al Qubaisi and FNC members to visit Moldova, to promote the overall ties between the two parliaments.

Several FNC members also attended the meeting.