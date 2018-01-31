UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Canada

This took place during a ceremony hosted by Payette in Ottawa, which was attended by Al Raqbani’s wife and several heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

Al Raqbani conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Payette, as well as their wishes of prosperity to her and the Canadian people.

He also highlighted the outstanding bilateral ties between the two countries and added that he would do his best to continue supporting and strengthening relations in the areas of politics, economy and culture, to serve the interests of both parties.

Payette relayed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing the UAE people greater progress, development and prosperity. She also wished Al Raqbani luck and success in his duties to develop the bilateral ties between the two nations.