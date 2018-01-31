Shamma Al Mazrui heads UAE delegation at ECOSOC Youth Forum

During the Forum, Al Mazrui gave the UAE’s statement, where she explained the UAE’s leading international working model to empower its youth, which is based on the best practices and expertise derived from their ideas and energies.

She also stressed that the UAE’s youth are an integral part of the country’s growth and development, as the UAE leadership has supported initiatives and projects to advance and support them, enabling them to become an effective part of the country’s development.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Al Mazrui hosted Jayathma Wickramanayake, Envoy of the UN Secretary-General, as well as several ministers and senior officials, during a breakfast banquet at the headquarters of the UAE mission to the UN. The attendees discussed the preparations for the start of the ECOSOC Youth Forum 2030, the effective contributions of the youth in relevant international forums and the priorities of the national agendas of the world’s countries.

She also met with Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, and explained the UAE’s key policies to involve the youth in combatting extremism and terrorism.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum 2030 aims to discuss how the youth can manage the process of progressing from development to sustainable development, and how to assist this process. The Forum also aims to discuss ways of providing for the needs and priorities of the youth, to become the drivers of future development plans, as well as how to conduct these plans.