UAE participates in 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa

The country’s delegation was headed by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and included Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Mohammed Saleh Al Muhairi, Director of the African Affairs Department, and Ghazi Abdullah bin Ashour Al Mahri, UAE Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The summit, which was held under the theme, "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation," which is also the African Union’s theme for 2018, discussed many topics, most notably the issue of extremism and terrorism in the continent and the means of combatting it, as well as the conflicts and instability in Somalia, South Sudan and Libya.

During his speech, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, highlighted the necessity of strengthening the efforts to establish peace in the African continent, standing up to terrorism, and ending regional conflicts and struggles. He also announced the appointment of Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, as chairman of the union, taking over from Alpha Conde, President of Guinea.