Hamdan bin Zayed attends 2nd mass wedding in Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi

  • Wednesday 31, January 2018 in 10:26 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Wednesday attended the second mass wedding of 19 couples of Al Mushrif area at Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The wedding ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO). 

Among those who also attended the ceremony were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials. 

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the couples and wished them a happy married life. 

The newlyweds and their families expressed their appreciation for the generous gesture of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and for his patronage and support for the mass wedding, as well as for the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan.