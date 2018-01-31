UAE Ambassador meets Egypt's Investment Minister

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed the promising investment opportunities in Egypt and the ways to overcome obstacles and difficulties faced by Emirati businessmen in Egypt, especially after the issuance of the new investment law, which includes a number of incentives and guarantees to investors.

The UAE diplomat hailed the development and strength of relations between the UAE and Egypt, thanks to the wise leadership of the two fraternal countries. He also praised the efforts exerted by the ministry in general and the minister, in particular, to facilitate the missions and work of the UAE investor.

Al Junaibi looked forward to overcoming all difficulties that face some of them while expressing his confidence that Egypt will always be a promising and attractive market for investments.

In turn, Dr. Nasr lauded the confidence of the Emirati businessmen in Egypt in light of the strong ties between the two countries as well as their development in all avenues.

She also expressed her desire to remove all obstacles that Emirati businessmen face. She expressed Egypt's gratitude for the UAE's support for the aspirations of its people to face various challenges, especially economic ones, by continuing their outstanding contributions in all sectors and vital projects.