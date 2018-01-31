UAE Ambassador receives Indian official

They discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. The UAE diplomat highlighted the high-profile meetings held recently including exchange of visits between government officials of both countries. He also highlighted the efforts exerted by the UAE and India to promote ties to higher levels.

He also discussed the necessary arrangements for the official visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to the UAE and his participation in the World Government Summit 2018 in Dubai, due to be launched next February. During the event, India's Prime Minister will deliver a speech as the Summit's main guest.

They also reviewed the expected high-level meetings between the two sides in the future and stressed that such meetings will strengthen relations between the UAE and India.

Al-Banna said, "The visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the UAE to take part in the World Government Summit reflects the growing partnership between the two countries.The visit focus on the progress attained between the two countries since the previous visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the UAE."