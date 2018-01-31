Hazza bin Zayed honours winners of Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance

Sheikh Hazza stated that the award reflects the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Government to improve the level of its institutional performance and the work of local government authorities, to become an environment that supports and encourages creativity, innovation and unique initiatives, which are the main drivers of effectively achieving the government’s goals.



The Abu Dhabi Government’s directives highlight its clear strategic vision and development aspirations, which can only be achieved through excellence, in light of the support of the wise leadership for government authorities in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Sheikh Hazza stressed that the award has become a leading government excellence award and has adopted professional and accurate evaluation standards, according to the best international practices.

"The working environment of government authorities in Abu Dhabi is exceptional for being far from routine, and they are in an ongoing race to improve their performance and develop their services, according to the strategic visions that aim to improve and facilitate government services and procedures and keep pace with the latest developments," he added.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, along with members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and its leadership.

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, stated while giving the speech of the Abu Dhabi Government, that Abu Dhabi’s overall development and solid foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"We are currently celebrating the Year of Zayed to devote ourselves to serving the nation, its pioneering leadership and loyal people, and we recall the noble heritage of Sheikh Zayed, and we remember the chapters of his shining history," he added.

"What Abu Dhabi has achieved in terms of developmental, social and cultural accomplishments has become a modern success story and a source of inspiration for government work around the world. It is also the best evidence that Abu Dhabi is a future pioneer, as it was in the past, and has today become an international beacon for humanity, and a city that celebrates different cultures," he said in conclusion.