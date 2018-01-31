Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE's maritime sector

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the delegation, which was accompanied by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Authority, and congratulated them on the important achievement. He also wished them success in continuing the path of excellence and in consolidating the UAE's position as a key player in the international maritime sector and by sharing best international practices in port and shipping management.

Sheikh Mohamed noted the responsibility of the country's youth in supporting its progress, saying that Emiratis have multiple opportunities for work and the ability to innovate and lead in all fields. He expressed his confidence in their talents and ability to continue the process of building the nation and enhancing its achievements.

The delegation presented a quick overview of the country's plans at the IMO Council and its attempt to share its experience, and successes in maritime transport and its vision to develop the field, increase its effectiveness, and develop international laws and legislations.

The win was the triumphant result of an election that included nominees from 11 leading countries in the international marine trade sector including Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, France and Australia.

The declaration was made during the 30th General Assembly meeting, amid international praise for the UAE’s competitive advantages that has enabled the country to play a pivotal role in promoting the international maritime system and driving the growth of international maritime trade.

The delegation also included representatives from the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Ports, DP World, Sharjah Ports Authority, Port of Fujairah and Dubai Maritime City Authority.